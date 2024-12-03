Fit-again batter Shivam Dube smashed an unbeaten half-century to power Mumbai to a 39-run win over Services in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The lanky left-hander smashed 71 not out off 37 balls at a strike rate in excess of 191. Dube smashed seven sixes and two boundaries, while Suryakumar Yadav joined the party with a 46-ball 70 to help Mumbai to 192/4.

In reply, Services were bowled out for 153, with Shardul Thakur bagging 4/25 and Shams Mulani claiming 3/40. Kerala had defeated Mumbai the other day.



Dube was out with a back injury since October during India's home series against Bangladesh. Tilak Varma had replaced him for the T20I series. Though Varma did not feature in the series against Bangladesh, he smashed consecutive centuries against South Africa in November.

Dube's timely return to form should give a headache for the national selectors, and at the same time excite the fans of Chennai Super Kings. The IPL franchise retained big-hitting Dube ahead of the recent IPL Mega Auction.