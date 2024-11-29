A Malayali trio that went unpicked in the recent IPL Mega Auction impressed for Kerala in a 45-run win over a star-studded Mumbai led by Shreyas Iyer in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 match in Hyderabad on Friday.

Salman Nizar scored an unbeaten 99 off 49, and Rohan S Kunnummal scored 87 from 48 to power Kerala at 234/5. In reply, Mumbai were restricted to 191/9, with Nidheesh M D bagging 4/30 from his four overs.

Sanju, who missed Kerala's win over Nagaland on Wednesday, returned to captain. But he was dismissed for four by Shardul Thakur, while Sachin Baby, who will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, retired hurt at seven.

Vishnu Vinod, who became the costliest Kerala player in the recent IPL auction when Punjab Kings shelled out Rs 95 lakh for his services, made just six. Vishnu was one of Mohit Avasthi's four wickets.

In reply, Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 68 off 35 for Mumbai. Captain Iyer made 32 after openers Prithvi Shaw (23) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (16) were dismissed by Nidheesh.

Mumbai were 151/5 in 15 overs, and Rahane went strong with a fifty. After an 18-run 17th over from N Basil, Mumbai were in with a chance for a grandstand finish. But C V Vinod dismissed the veteran batter in the first ball of the 18th over. He kept it tidy, giving away just five runs as Kerala ensured victory.

Brief scores: Kerala 234/5 in 20 overs (Salman Nizar 99 not out, Rohan S Kunnummal 87, Mohit Avasthi 4/44) bt Mumbai 191/9 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 68, Shreyas Iyer 43, Nidheesh M D 4/30)