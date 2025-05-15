Malappuram: The Forest Department has launched a mission to capture the tiger that killed Abdul Gafoor (50), a rubber tapping worker, in Kalikavu. A team of three veterinarians, led by Dr. Arun Zachariah, has arrived in Kalikavu to tranquillise the wild animal. Dr. Zachariah stated that the terrain where the tiger is located poses significant challenges.

“As part of the mission, the Forest Department decided to install 50 camera traps on Thursday itself. Three special teams will be deployed for the operation, and three cages will be set up,” said Dr. Arun Zachariah.

“A drone team is expected to reach the spot by Friday morning. Efforts to gather evidence will commence on Thursday night,” he added.

Tiger pugmarks discovered in the area will be subjected to further analysis. Preliminary assessments suggest that the tiger is healthy and fully grown. A 50-member Rapid Response Team (RRT) has been stationed in the area, as a high alert is sounded in the region.

The fatal attack occurred on Thursday around 7 am at Adayakkakundu in Kalikavu. Gafoor was attacked and dragged away by the tiger. Two workers had arrived for tapping when the tiger charged at them. While one managed to escape, Gafoor was mauled and taken by the animal.

Public protest erupts in Kalikavu

The tragedy sparked a protest by local residents against the Forest Department, with demonstrators bringing Gafoor's body down from the hill.

Efforts by the police and Forest Department to transport the body for post-mortem were met with stiff resistance on the hill, leading to clashes with residents. The protest subsided only after Nilambur South DFO Dhanik Lal arrived at the scene, held initial discussions, and assured the public of legal compensation and immediate steps to capture the tiger. Following this assurance, the police were allowed to shift the body for autopsy.

However, while transporting the body along a steep 2-kilometre path to the ambulance, the crowd again obstructed the vehicle at Ravuthankad Junction, demanding that an order be issued to shoot the tiger. Protesters also called for the immediate announcement of financial aid to the deceased’s family. The situation, which was on the verge of escalation, was calmed when Gafoor's relatives appealed to the crowd to allow the body to be transported without delay. Residents warned that failure to resolve the tiger menace could lead to further unrest. Along with compensation, they demanded concrete action to eliminate the threat, which the authorities accepted.

Police officials, including DySPs, CIs, and Forest Department personnel from Malappuram, Perinthalmanna, and Nilambur, took the initiative to control the angry mob.

₹14 Lakh compensation to victim’s family

Wandoor MLA AP Anil Kumar, Perinthalmanna Sub-Collector Apoorva Tripathi, and Nilambur South DFO Dhanik Lal held discussions with the protesters. They assured immediate compensation of ₹14 lakh to the victim's family and promised urgent action to capture the tiger. The agreement was documented and handed over to Gafoor’s brother. MLA Anil Kumar informed the villagers of the decision after speaking with the Forest Minister over the phone. Following this, the villagers, who had blocked the path in protest, allowed the body to be taken for post-mortem.

After the autopsy at Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital, Gafoor was laid to rest at Kallamoola Juma Masjid later on Thursday night.

Gafoor is survived by his wife, Hannath, and children—Haifa, As Meherin, and Hassan Gafoor.