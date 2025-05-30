A decade after its release, the cast and crew of 'Premam' came together to celebrate the film’s enduring legacy. On the occasion of its 10th anniversary, key members of the beloved film, including characters George, Vimal Sir, Shambhu, and Girirajan Kozhi, reunited, stirring nostalgia among fans.

Actor Sharafudheen, who played Girirajan Kozhi, shared a photo from the informal gathering on Instagram, captioned simply: “Looping Premam.” The image quickly went viral.

Pictured alongside Sharafudheen were Nivin Pauly, Vinay Forrt, Shabareesh Varma, George Korah, Maju Mathew, and several others who were part of the film’s cast and crew. The post sparked a wave of affectionate comments, with fans fondly referring to the group as the “Aluva gang” — a nod to the setting of many iconic scenes from the movie.

However, a few fans also noted the absence of Premam's director, Alphonse Puthren, from the reunion. Some expressed their disappointment, hoping to see the filmmaker join the group for the milestone celebration.

'Premam', released in 2015, became a cultural phenomenon in Kerala and beyond. Known for its fresh storytelling, memorable music, and relatable characters, the film left a lasting impact on Malayalam cinema. Marking the occasion, Alphonse Puthren had also taken to social media earlier to share his joy and gratitude for the journey the film has had over the past ten years.

Even a decade later, 'Premam' continues to loop in the hearts of fans, just as the caption promised.