UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath submitted his nomination paper for the Nilambur byelection on Saturday. Before arriving in Nilambur, he visited the K Karunakaran Memorial in Thrissur to offer prayers. “UDF is entering this election as a united force. No matter who contests, the people of Nilambur have decided—UDF will win with a vast majority,” he said while speaking to the media.

A reception was arranged for Shoukath by UDF workers in Nilambur. He proceeded to the nomination centre accompanied by District Congress Committee President V S Joy. “The people are more excited than ever. This is not just a byelection in Nilambur—it’s for those people who have been suffering for the past nine years and are hoping for change.” Shoukath told Manorama News on the way to the centre.