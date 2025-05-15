Kochi: The fifth edition of Manorama Quickerala Machinery & Trade Expo is open in Kochi. The largest and most acclaimed B2B & B2C expo in the state, which brings together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators under one roof, commenced at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor on Thursday.

The expo showcases cutting-edge technology, machinery, and trade segments with over 250 stalls across 25 categories.

The exhibits include a wide range of products and services, including food packing and processing, heavy-duty machines, power tools, industrial generators, and more. The highlights of the event include industrial machinery such as CNC and laser cutting machines, conveyors, and belts, automation tools and sensors, agro machines and tractors, food processing and packaging equipment, industrial safety products and waste management machines, solar products and innovative solutions, startups and new-age products.

The Manorama Quickerala Machinery & Trade Expo Season 5 is expected to provide a platform for businesses to connect, collaborate, and grow. The expo will be on till May 18 (Sunday).

A mega discount fair of MSMEs is also being held as part of the expo. A food court set up by Paragon is also among the major attractions. State Department of Industries and Commerce, BakeOne – Kerala Bakery Owners Forum and Bake – Bakers Association Kerala are the supporting partners. SBI is the banking partner. Excel is the bakery machinery and kitchen equipment partner, while Green Guard is the agro machinery partner. SehaGarden International Hospital (healthcare), SIDBI (MSME) and Paragon (food) are the other partners. The entry fee is Rs 50. Entry passes can be booked through www.quickerala.com