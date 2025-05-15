Kochi: Corporation Mayor M Anilkumar has proposed to launch a business council under the aegis of the local body to accelerate the development of the industrial sector of Kochi. The mayor was inaugurating the Manorama Quickerala Machinery and Trade Expo Season 5 at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor on Thursday. He said the proposed business council will have various stakeholders as members.

"Kerala is changing. We could realise many things which were considered impossible earlier including in business sector. More innovations have to come in industrial sector here. The machinery expo, which has already become popular, is a significant step in that direction," the mayor said.

He said entrepreneurs should give priority to innovations according to the changing times.

District Industrial Centre General Manager Najeeb P A, BakeOne Kerala Bakers Owners Forum President Noushad T C, SIDBI Assistant General Manager Bineesh T, SIDBI Manager Nikhil Raghavan, Seha Garden Integrated Ortho and Neuro Rehabilitation Hospital Medical Administrator Dr Sooraj R A, Bakers Association General Secretary P S Sivadas, Excel Refrigeration and Bakery Equipment Production Manager Biju Joseph, Green Guard Agri Machines CEO Bijoy K John, Manorama Online Business Development General Manager Arun Rahim and Manorama Quickerala Product head Cyril Mathew spoke at the function.

The expo showcases cutting-edge technology, machinery, and trade segments with over 250 stalls across 25 categories.

The exhibits include a wide range of products and services, including food packing and processing, heavy-duty machines, power tools, industrial generators, and more. The expo will be on till May 18 (Sunday).

A mega discount fair of MSMEs is also being held as part of the expo. A food court set up by Paragon is also among the major attractions. The entry fee is Rs 50. Entry passes can be booked through www.quickerala.com