Actor Ravi Mohan recently addressed allegations surrounding his personal life with a detailed statement. Among the many issues he raised, two stood out — his claim of enduring years of abuse during his marriage and being cut off from his own parents during that time.

Ravi described going through physical, emotional, and financial abuse, saying it left him feeling trapped in a situation that had become impossible to live with. According to him, even contact with his parents was restricted, adding to his isolation.

He said, ‘I was caged in isolation from even meeting my own parents through these years,’ explaining how difficult it was to live that way despite making repeated efforts to save the relationship.

He also shared that, although he continued to support his ex-wife and her family financially, his own family received nothing.

He added, ‘Not a single penny of my earnings was sent to my own parents for more than five years — the very people who made me who I am today.’

Ravi wrote that he chose to stay silent at the time in order to avoid public drama, even though it meant suppressing his own voice and experiences. Now, however, he wanted to reclaim his side of the story.

The actor’s statement followed recent public speculation about his role as a father and former partner. He said the legal process was ongoing and asked for privacy and fairness as he continued to move forward.