The Indian Premier League (IPL), India’s ultimate cricket extravaganza, has catapulted to dazzling new heights on the global sports entertainment stage.

This adrenaline-pumping league, where top cricketers from India and abroad lock horns in high-stakes battles, has seen its cumulative brand value skyrocket by 13% in 2024 to an astounding 1,200 crore USD. As per Brand Finance, this meteoric ascent cements IPL’s status as a powerhouse in the international sports arena and a colossal commercial triumph. To put it into perspective, the league’s brand value in 2023 was 1,070 crore USD (Rs. 90,500 crore).

Adding to the excitement, four IPL clubs have also stormed into the elite 100 million-dollar club for the first time ever!. These teams are MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owned by Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI).

Of these, CSK leads the pack in terms of brand value. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are stealing the spotlight with the highest growth rate in brand value.

The 10 franchises in the IPL are Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Lucknow SuperGiants.

Driving Indian sports to unprecedented heights, the IPL fuels a massive workforce of 1.25 lakh people, both directly and indirectly. Its influence isn’t confined to India alone as the league commands a booming market in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the US, and Australia as well.

The report also underscores that the top five IPL teams are brimming with further growth potential. Riding on their momentum, the IPL is on track to compete with the world’s biggest football leagues like the English Premier League (EPL), La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1.

Battle heats up in the 100 million dollar league

CSK’s brand value has skyrocketed by a stunning 52% to hit $12.20 crore (Rs. 1,032 crore). The Brand Finance report credits MS Dhoni, the former Indian cricket captain, as the driving force behind CSK’s rise to the top as the league’s most-valued team.

Hot on their heels, Mumbai Indians (MI) have clocked a 32% growth to secure the second spot with a brand value of $11.90 crore (Rs. 1,006 crore). Their edge lies in consistent on-field brilliance and a galaxy of stars with massive fan bases. Meanwhile, RCB too has charged ahead with a 67% growth, claiming the third position with a brand value of $11.70 crore (Rs. 990 crore). A passionate fan base powers the rapid ascent of this brand too.

But it is SRH that has made the biggest leap in brand value this year. The team’s brand value has rocketed by an astounding 76% to reach $8.50 crore (Rs. 719 crore). With this phenomenal growth, SRH has proudly claimed the title of the fastest-growing brand in the IPL.

CSK: The strongest brand

Brand Finance has prepared its report by assessing factors like marketing, player auctions, and broadcasting rights. In terms of brand strength, CSK reigns supreme as the strongest brand with a AAA rating (the strongest IPL brand). On the Brand Strength Index (BSI), the team notched up an impressive score of 89.2 out of 100. Hot on their heels, KKR and MI hold the second and third spots, both scoring 77.8. Rajasthan Royals (RR), captained by Sanju Samson, takes the fifth position with a score of 67.9. The brand value of RR stands at $8.1 crore (Rs. 885 crore).

According to Ajimon Francis, Managing Director of Brand Finance India, one standout feature of the IPL is the shift in audience preference, with more people now watching the league on digital platforms than on TV. Another striking aspect is the remarkable performances of domestic players, often outshining their foreign counterparts.

Women power of RCB

The report also points out that the RCB women’s team’s victory in the Women’s Premier League has injected fresh energy into the confidence of fans and brands in RCB. This triumph, which marked the first league title for the RCB women’s team, has also helped it capture a larger audience across TV and digital platforms. The presence of cricketing icon Smriti Mandhana has been a key strength for the team.