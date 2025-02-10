If Kerala qualify to the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy, there can be no doubt that the opening session on the third day against Jammu & Kashmir made it possible. Kerala had resumed at 200/9, trailing by 80 runs and finished their innings at 281, securing an invaluable 1-run lead.

Salman Nizar was the star of the memorable turnaround, scoring his second century in first-class cricket (112 not out). But the contribution of Basil Thampi (15 off 32) was equally impressive. If this quarterfinal ends in a draw, Kerala's narrowest lead will help them advance to the semifinals, a feat the state had achieved only once before, in the 2018-19 season.

When Kerala entered the third day, Salman was on 49, and Thampi had yet to face a ball. The duo lasted 22 overs, with left-hander Salman taking up the responsibility of accumulating runs while Thampi did his duty of preserving his wicket until the job was done.

On day two, M D Nidheesh had played a valiant 36-ball 30 to get Kerala to 200, but without the lead, Kerala would have had to go all out in search of a win. Salman had hit his maiden first-class cricket (150) in Kerala's final group game against Bihar.

J&K make solid start

Kerala will not have it easy in the final two days as J&K made a solid start to their second innings, ending day three at 180/3 with captain Paras Dogra unbeaten on 73 and Kanhaiya Wadhawan giving him company on 42.

Vivrant Sharma made 37 after Nidheesh continued his fine form to strike early, removing openers Shubham Khajuria (2) and Yawer Hassan (16).

J&K have a lead of 179 runs going into the penultimate day and would look to post a solid total in front of Kerala. J&K have never reached the semifinal-stage of the Ranji Trophy.

Brief scores: J&K 280 & 180/3 in 57 overs (Dogra 73 not out, Wadhawan 42 not out, Vivrant 37, Nidheesh MD 2/45) vs Kerala 281 in 85 overs (Salman Nizar 112 not out, Jalaj Saxena 67, Nidheesh 30, Auqib Nabi 6/53, Sahil Lotra 2/41, Yudhvir Singh 2/78) Stumps day three