Kerala pacer M D Nidheesh brought up his 100th first-class wicket with a smart reflex catch to dismiss Jammu & Kashmir's Lone Muzaffar. The 33-year-old had to adjust his body on the follow-through to get a firm grip on the ball moving away.

Post-lunch, the right-arm pacer struck again to remove Abid Mushtaq and claim his 10th wicket from the match. He had finished with 6/75 in the first innings and added four more in the second innings on a Pune wicket suited for strokeplay, where J&K scored more than four runs an over in the morning session.

A file photo of M D Nidheesh with S Sreesanth (left) from his Instagram

Nidheesh had also been brilliant with the bat earlier, making a 36-ball 30 and adding 54 runs for the eighth wicket with centurion Salman Nizar. That was one of the two vital partnerships Kerala forged in their incredible turnaround, which began at 137/7 and ended at 281, with a handy 1-run lead.

Nidheesh entered the cricketing scene late, at the age of 17. He was inspired by Sreesanth's performance in India's 2007 T20 World Cup win. Years later, when he broke into the Kerala side, Sreesanth was still playing, and Nidheesh shared the new ball with the veteran.

A file photo of M D Nidheesh with Lasith Malinga. Photo: Mumbai Indians

Nidheesh honed his skills at the MRF Pace Foundation, where he trained under Australian greats Dennis Lillee and Glenn McGrath. A few years ago, he was part of the Mumbai Indians' roster in the IPL and has repeatedly said how much he learned from Lasith Malinga and Shane Bond.

Nidheesh has 100 wickets from 40 first-class matches, bowling at an average of 28.2. He has 21 wickets in this Ranji season and will be vital for Kerala should they advance beyond the ongoing quarterfinals. Sreesanth recently named Nidheesh among the few senior Kerala players he believes deserve a chance beyond the Ranji circuit.