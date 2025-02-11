Jammu & Kashmir captain Paras Dogra scored a brilliant century, while the tailenders smashed the red ball in T20 mode as they have taunted Kerala with a target of 399 in the quarterfinals in Pune on Tuesday. Kerala were 71/2 in 18 overs, needing 328 more to win.

Rohan S Kunnummal (36) and Shoun Roger (6) threw their wickets, edging to the slips. Akshay Chandran was given a reprieve after Vivrant Sharma dropped him in the second slip, but the catcher didn't spill an edge from Roger.

For Kerala to reach the semifinals for only the second time since 2018-19, they must either complete the highest run chase in the tournament's history or bat out the post-tea session and about 90 overs on the final day to secure a draw.

The record for the highest successful run chase in the Ranji Trophy is 378, which the Railways achieved last season against Tripura in a league match. In the event of the match ending in an improbable draw, Kerala will advance by virtue of a dramatic 1-run lead they secured in the first innings.

Earlier on the day, 40-year-old Dogra led by example with smart strokeplay to bring up his 31st first-class century (132) as J&K built steadily from their overnight score of 180/3. Kanhaiya Wadhawan supported his skipper with a patient 64 until Kerala captain Sachin Baby took a brilliant catch in the slips to remove him.

J&K scored at a run rate of 4.10 in the morning session, the highest of all teams in the quarterfinals. They added 138 runs from the 34 overs. Lone Muzaffar made 28 off 33 until being caught by Nidheesh M D of his bowling.

Kerala took the second new ball a few overs before lunch but could not curtail the run flow in the second session. Yudhvir Singh smashed an unbeaten 27 off 14, and Sahil Lotra hit six boundaries and a six in his 59 as J&K scored 81 from nine overs before declaring.

A valiant century from Salman Nizar, supported by an invaluable rearguard action from Basil Thampi for the tenth wicket, had helped Kerala recover from a shaky 137/7 to post 281 to the dismay of J&K. Still, the Sachin Baby-led side must bring out their best to stun a resilient J&K a second time in the match.

Brief scores: J&K 280 & 399/9 dec in 100.2 overs (Paras Dogra 132, Wadhawan 64, Sahil Lotra 59, Vivrant Sharma 37, Lone Muzaffar 28, Nidheesh 4/89, Aditya Sarvate 2/76, Basil NP 2/100) vs Kerala 281 & 71/2 in 18 overs. Day Four