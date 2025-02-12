England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the third and final ODI at Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

India have made three changes to the side that won the second ODI in Cuttack, by including Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh in place of Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy.

Tom Banton has replaced Jamie Overton in the English XI as the visitors hope to avoid a 3-0 drubbing in the series before next week's Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Playing XIs

England: Philip Salt(wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.