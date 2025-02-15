Vadodara: Royal Challengers Bengaluru began their Women's Premier League (WPL) title defence with the highest-ever run chase in the tournament's history. RCB chased down a target 202 set by the Gujarat Giants, helped by an unbeaten 93-run partnership between Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja.

The duo joined hands when RCB was down at 109/4 in the 12th over. Richa scored an unbeaten 64 runs in 27 deliveries while being fully supported by Kanika with her 13-ball blitz at a strike rate of 230.

Bengaluru lost both their openers in the second over of the innings, with Ashleigh Gardner claiming the wickets of Smriti Mandhana (9) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (4). But Ellyse Perry and Raghvi Bist kept the scoreboard moving.

The 2024 WPL Orange Cap winner, Perry continued from where she left off in the previous edition and raced her way to a half century in just 27 balls, keeping the run rate in check. While at the other end, Raghavi Bist struggled to find boundaries, but provided much support to Perry.

Gujarat got an important breakthrough in the 10th over when Raghavi was caught by Sayali Satghare while trying to score a boundary. Sayali went on to claim the most wanted scalp of Perry in the 12th over when a low full-toss saw the Aussie batter try and clear the ground but was caught at long-on.

Earlier, after losing the toss and being put in to bat first, the Giants reached a massive score of 201/5 in the first innings with Captain Ashleigh Gardner leading the charge with a blistering 79 not out off 37 balls, featuring three boundaries and eight sixes.

The Giants' early struggles were steadied by Beth Mooney who provided a solid foundation. Mooney reached 50 off 37 balls but was dismissed by debutant Prema Rawat. Gardner, taking charge, formed a 67-run partnership with Deandra Dottin. Gardner's onslaught took full form in the 15th over, where she hit three sixes off Prema. Her relentless power-hitting continued, with three more sixes off VJ Joshitha to take her side to the tied-highest score posted by Gujarat in the tournament.

Brief score: Gujarat Giants 201/5 in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 79 not out, Beth Mooney 56, Deandra Dottin 25; Renuka Singh 2/25) lose to Royal Challengers Bengaluru 202/4 in 18.3 overs (Richa Ghosh 64 not out, Elysse Perry 57, Kanika Ahuja 30 not out; Ashleigh Garnder 2/33) by six wickets

(With IANS inputs)