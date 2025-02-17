Pakistan have reportedly not hoisted the Indian national flag at the Karachi Stadium, which will host the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy on February 19.

A video shared by a Pakistan cricket fan (mr_hamxay_3) shows flags of the other seven participating nations on top of the stadium. The other countries participating in the event are Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Australia, New Zealand, England, and South Africa.

India will not play in Pakistan as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its team, highlighting security issues due to diplomatic tension between the neighbours.

India's matches are scheduled to take place in the UAE. Even the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash on February 23 will be played in Dubai. Pakistan and New Zealand play the tournament opener, while India's first match is against Bangladesh on February 20.

India's refusal to visit Pakistan sparked controversy ahead of the event, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) opting for the two-venue solution to accommodate both countries.

The first semifinal of the 50-over event is also scheduled in Dubai to facilitate the Indian team. Should India qualify for the final, Pakistan will miss the chance of hosting the big game even though they are the primary hosts.