Sanju Samson on Saturday said that he was disappointed for not being a part of the Kerala team that has earned a ticket to its first-ever final in the Ranji Trophy. "I really want Kerala to be the Ranji Champions," he said.

Sanju said that he will always support Kerala and will watch the final match against Vidarbha in Nagpur starting February 26.

Due to his commitments with the national team, Sanju played only one match for Kerala in the Ranji this season. It was a second-round match against Karnataka at Alur in the third week of October. Only 50 overs were possible in that rain-hit four-dayer, which ended in a draw.

Sanju said he has good relations with the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) members. Sanju had a fallout with the KCA in connection with the Vijay Hazare Trophy. KCA President Jayesh George accused Sanju of deliberately missing the Vijay Hazare preparatory camp, and a public spat followed, with Sreesanth backing the superstar. Meanwhile, Sanju returned to playing for Team India in the T20I series, where he suffered a fracture.

Sanju recently underwent surgery on his index finger, which was fractured during India's T20I home series against England. "I am deeply disappointed for not being a part of the Indian team for the Champions Trophy campaign", he said.

Sanju, who is also the captain of IPL team Rajasthan Royals, was optimistic of his side's chances in the tournament this year. "The training under Rahul Dravid gives us great confidence. We will try to win the trophy this year," he said.