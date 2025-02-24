Former Australian star Shane Watson rolled back the years to smash a powerful century for Australia against West Indies in the International Masters League T20 in Mumbai on Monday.

Watson scored 107 off 52 deliveries, clubbing nine boundaries and as many sixes at a strike rate of 205, which rekindled memories of his heydays batting for Australia and in the IPL. Watson was dismissed LBW by Ashley Nurse. Australia Masters posted 216/8 in 20 overs.

The 43-year-old Watson is the captain of the Australia Masters side, which also comprises Shaun Marsh, Dan Christian, Ben Hilfenhaus, and Nathan Coultre-Nile, among others.

The West Indies Masters are led by Brian Lara and have stars such as Chris Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Tino Best, Jerome Taylor, Fide Edwards, and Lendl Simmons in their squad.

Sachin Tendulkar captains the India Masters, while Jacques Kallis is the captain of the South Africa Masters. Eoin Morgan and Kumar Sangakkara are the captains of England Masters and Sri Lanka Masters respectively.

India Masters edged Sri Lanka Masters by four runs in the event opener the other day. Stuart Binny (68 off 31) and Yusuf Pathan (56 off 22) helped the Indian side post 222/4 before Irfan Pathan bagged 3/39 to restrict the Lankans to 218/9. Sangakkara top-scored with 51 for the Sri Lanka Masters.