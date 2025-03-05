Lahore: New Zealand defeated South Africa by 50 runs in the second semifinal of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday, helped by the valiant innings of Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra. New Zealand will face India in the final on Sunday to be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

The second semifinal was the last match of this tournament held in Pakistan, after India entered the final defeating Australia on Tuesday in Dubai. BCCI refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan owing to security threats, and all their matches were played in Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and his decision to bat first was backed by the batsmen, who put up a record-breaking performance. Kane Williamson, who made 102 runs, became the first New Zealand player to score 19,000 runs in International cricket. Rachin Ravindra scored 108 runs in the game, his second century in the tournament so far. Backed by their innings, New Zealand put up a mammoth 363 run target to South Africa, who fought valiantly till the led by David Miller.

Miller made an unbeaten 100 runs to put up a last-ditch effort to see South Africa fly to Dubai. But New Zealand bowlers already did the damage, with captain Santner leading the way, reducing the Proteas to 312 runs.

Matt Henry gave South Africa an early blow in the 5th over when he dismissed Ryan Rickelton for 17 runs. Captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen made a 105-run stand for the second wicket, which looked like South Africa's way back to the game. But Santner led the strike by dismissing both the batsmen. Bavuma was safely caught by Williamson after scoring 56 while van der Dussen lost his middle stumps for 69.

Aiden Makram gave a catching practice to Ravindra, who returned the ball to the bowler after making 31 runs. David Miller took the baton on his hands as none of the other Proteas batsmen put up a fight afterward. Klassen was dismissed for just 3, while others stayed briefly with Miller on the pitch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lungi Ngidi stayed on till the end, scoring just one run, but his unbeaten 56 run partnership with Miller for the last wicket was the highlight of the South African innings, who put up a fight till the last.

Santner took 3 wickets, giving away just 43 runs, while Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips claimed two.

Earlier, the 164 run partnership between Ravindra and Williamson was crucial in the New Zealand innings. The duo played effortlessly against the South African bowlers who got smashed to every corner. Ravindra was dismissed by Rabada in the 34th over, following which Daryl Mitchell filled his shoes.

Kane Williamson was dismissed four balls after he completed his century. Wiaan Mulder claimed his wicket with a catch for Ngidi. Tom Latham departed early after scoring four runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phillips and Mitchell scored 57 runs when Ngidi struck to take Mitchell off. Phillips was joined by Michael Bracewell, who started the fireworks, adding 46 runs in just 3.4 overs. Bracewell got out for 16 runs in the second last ball of the innings and Santer made 2 runs in the last ball, ending the New Zealand innings at 362 runs. Phillips stayed on till the end with an unbeaten 49 off 27 deliveries.

None of the South African bowlers stood out in the game. Though Ngidi took three wickets, he gave away 72 runs. Rabada took two wickets for 70, while Mulder claimed the remaining one.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 362/6 in 50 overs (Rachin Ravindra 108, Kane Williamson 102, Glenn Phillips 49 not out; Lungi Ngidi 3/72, Kagiso Rabada 2/70) defeated South Africa 321/9 in 50 overs (David Miller 100 not out, Rassie van der Dussen 69, Temba Bavuma 56; Mitchell Santner 3/43, Glenn Phillips 2/27, Matt Henry 2/43)