Sunrisers Hyderabad have replaced injured English all-rounder Brydon Carse with South African seam-bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder for the upcoming IPL.

Carse was ruled out with an injury sustained during England's Champions Trophy campaign. He suffered an injury on his left toe after England's opener against Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IPL said Mulder will join SRH for Rs 75 Lakh. The 27-year-old was one of South Africa's best bowlers in the Champions Trophy, finishing with six wickets from three matches, including a best of 3/25.

Mulder has played 11 T20Is in addition to 18 Tests and 25 ODIs for South Africa. Besides taking 60 wickets, he has scored 970 international runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunrisers have a strong squad comprising Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshal Patel among others. IPL will begin on March 22 and run till May 25.