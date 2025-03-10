Midway through the Indian innings in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, former New Zealand cricketer Ian Smith wondered why the news headlines were punting on Indian men's team captain Rohit Sharma's retirement.

"I see the headlines. I see them saying this is Rohit Sharma's swansong. I wonder why he would quit when he is in such a pristine form," he said. He was not alone. Many Indian cricket fans were wondering the same as the captain guided India to a third Champions Trophy victory.

And at the end of the match, after the on-field celebrations, Rohit hit the final nail on such rumours. "I am not going to retire from this (ODI) format. Going forward, please don't spread rumours," Rohit said at the post-match press conference. "No future plans. Jo ho raha hain, woh chalta jayega (Whatever is happening will continue)," he added in his candid style.

After a string of quick starts and early dismissals, Sunday's match was the first time the Mumbai batter survived beyond the Power Play in the tournament. He flew off the blocks in the first 10 overs, making 49 before eventually getting out for an 83-ball 76.

"I haven't done anything different today as I have been doing in the last 3-4 matches. I know how important it is to make runs in Power Play because we have seen that after 10 overs, it becomes very difficult when the field spreads and spinners come.”

Rohit was spot on with the handling of his bowlers in the final, not just in his batting. Using finger spinners in place of the usual formula of bowling Axar Patel or Ravindra Jadeja when the Kiwi batters were dictating terms in the Power Play helped India pull the game back and put New Zealand on the back foot. The natural variation that Kuldeep Yadav got from the slow pitch was enough to castle Rachin Ravindra with a wrong'un. He then beat Kane Williamson in the air, forcing the batter to offer a meek return catch.

The four spinners bowled 38 overs between them and conceded just 144 runs and took five wickets to scuttle the New Zealand innings.

Indian cricket team celebrates their win against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai on March 9, 2025. Photo: PTI/ Arun Sharma

"Not just this game but from the beginning (of the tournament), I thought our spinners in particular (excelled)," Rohit said. "There is so much expectation when you play on a pitch like this, but they are never disappointed."

"We used that to our advantage, we played some very good cricket and our bowling was very consistent," Rohit said.