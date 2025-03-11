The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not including their representative on stage for the closing ceremony of the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

According to a PCB official, quoted by PTI, their Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed was not allowed for the ceremony, which was attended by ICC Chairman Jay Shah, BCCI President Roger Binny, secretary Devajit Saikia and New Zealand Cricket’s CEO Roger Twose.

India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final on Sunday. Though Pakistan were the primary host of the event, all matches involving India, including the final, were played in Dubai. Binny presented the white jackets to Indian players while Shah handed the trophy to the winning captain, Rohit Sharma.

“The reasons being given for not having our COO and tournament director on stage for the final presentation make no sense to us. We are waiting for a formal clarification/apology," the PCB official was quoted by PTI. “We are appalled by this blatant disregard for Pakistan's role as the host nation,” the official said.

According to the PCB official, ICC was informed about Sumair Ahmed's presence in Dubai in advance and he also met and congratulated Shah and some BCCI officials after India's win. “Giving explanations that ICC only invites CEO's, chairmen, vice-chairmen or secretaries for the ceremony is illogical. We want a full public clarification and an assurance that such biased and unjust treatment will not happen again or we will push this matter to the board of governors,” the official said.