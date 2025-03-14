Ayush Badoni has impressed veteran South African Lance Klusener with his ability to hit sixes during a pre-IPL nets session for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The Indian all-rounder boldly took up a challenge to hit six sixes in a row thrown by Klusener, who is one of the assistant coaches at LSG.

After a couple of wild swings that hit the sweet spot, Badoni stepped out to hit a few more to complete the task and, in the process, impressed Klusener. "Good work. Very nice boy," said the veteran, who, in his prime, was known for hitting big sixes.

Badoni was one of the five players retained by the franchise ahead of IPL 2025. Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, and Mohsin Khan were the others retained by LSG.

Lance Klusener. File photo: PTI

Badoni began his IPL journey in 2022 when LSG acquired him for a base price of ₹20 lakh. The 25-year-old all-rounder, who can bowl off-spin, has a high score of 59 in the IPL.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, the costliest IPL buy at ₹27 crore, is the captain of LSG, while Australian Justin Langer is their head coach. LSG will play their first match against Delhi Capitals on March 24, two days after the season begins in Kolkata, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru.