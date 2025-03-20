The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash award of ₹58 crore for the Indian team that recently lifted the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final on March 9.

The BCCI said the cash award is for the players, coaching and support staff and members of the men's selection committee. India had clinched the T20 World Cup in 2024. "Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this reward recognises Team India’s dedication and excellence on the global stage," said BCCI president Roger Binny.

"The cash award is a recognition of the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes. This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup triumph and it highlights the strong cricketing ecosystem in place in our country," he said.

Rohit Sharma-led India were dominant throughout the eight-player Champions Trophy, beating Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stages. India got the better of Australia in the semifinals before beating the Kiwis a second time in the title match. Captain Rohit top-scored with 76 runs in the final.

Pakistan hosted the Champions Trophy, but due to diplomatic tensions between the neighbours, India's matches were held in Dubai. Pakitan had to fly out to play India on February 23, and the match witnessed a Virat Kohli special (100 not out) as the Men in Blue won by six wickets.