There were two major sporting events on Sunday: the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix and the Indian Premier League. While it is hard to connect F1 and cricket, it was not easy to overlook a common factor in the standout performances of two stalwarts.

Lewis Hamilton and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, two men in their 40s, didn't just show up for their respective teams on the weekend; they gave jaw-dropping individual performances that even men in their prime might struggle to replicate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Super Kings star Dhoni, who turns 44 in four months, stunned one and all with a super quick stumping to dismiss Mumbai Indians skipper Suryakumar Yadav. It was vintage Dhoni, producing one of his trademark stumpings, where the bails were off just as quickly as the ball was collected in the gloves.

"Wow! Still the quickest behind the stumps," said noted commentator Harsha Bhogle. Though not verified, several sources said it took 0.12 seconds for Dhoni to dislodge the bails.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few hours earlier, Hamilton showed his speeding skills at the Shanghai International Circuit. Though his two-stop strategy didn't help him finish on the podium, Hamilton clocked the fastest lap of all drivers. At an average speed of 206.414 km/hr, Hamilton was the quickest in the Chinese GP, the second race of the Formula One season.

But unlike Dhoni, who was on the winning side as CSK beat MI by four wickets, leading constructor Ferrari was left disappointed as both their drivers, Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, were disqualified over technicality. The rear skid block on Hamilton's car was found to be under the minimum thickness, while his teammate Leclerc's machine was found to be under the permissible minimum weight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the outcome was different for 40-year-old Hamilton and 43-year-old Dhoni, showed that age has not slowed them down any bit.