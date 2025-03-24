A hefty price tag in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is no guarantee for instant success. Take the case of Rishabh Pant, the costliest player ever in the franchise cricket league.

Pant was dismissed for a duck from six deliveries for the Lucknow Super Giants against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2025 opener at Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The left-hand wicket-keeper, who captains LSG came to bat with his side going strong at 133/2. He played out two Mukesh Kumar deliveries before finding his international teammate Kuldeep Yadav tough to bat against. After three dot balls, Pant attempted a big shot, but ended up getting caught in by Faf du Plessis in the deep.

Delhi had let Pant go after last season, but he emerged the hottest property in the IPL mega auction last November. LSG spent Rs 27 crore, to better Punjab Kings' Rs 26.75 crore spent on Shreyas Iyer, to land Pant.

He was duly named their skipper, and it was widely speculated that Pant might even open the LSG innings. However, he came at two down and couldn't live up to the expectations.