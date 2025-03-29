Hardik Pandya has returned to captain Mumbai Indians and straight away won the toss, which means they will bowl against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 at Ahmedabad.

Mumbai have left out young Kerala left-arm spinner Vignesh Puthur who bagged three wickets against CSK. Mujeeb Ur Rahman has come in for the visitors.

Shubman Gill's GT have Washington Sundar and Ishant Sharma on the bench should they need an impact sub when they bowl later. The hosts are unchanged.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Satyanarayana Raju