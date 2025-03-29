Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene is delighted by Vignesh Puthur's instant impact in IPL 2025 but has urged fans to have realistic expectations from the young Kerala spinner.

The 24-year-old from Perinthalmanna in Malappuram came on as an impact sub in MI's season opener against Chennai Super Kings and bagged 3/32. MI lost the match, but Vignesh became an overnight sensation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I know there's a lot of things that have been said (about Vignesh), but guys, it's just a game of cricket," Jayawardene said. "Things can change. He can have his good days, his bad days, as any good cricketer has had. So we're preparing him for that."

The left-arm wrist spinner, who has yet to play for Kerala at the senior level, had impressed MI scouts during the Kerala Cricket League, where he featured for Alleppey Ripples.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayawardene said they knew Vignesh would be an asset for the franchise, and the conditions in Chepauk were just apt for his IPL introduction. MI had sent Vignesh to Cape Town to train alongside Rashid Khan, and the exposure did him a world of good.

"I was part of the thought process. It was just to expose him to cricket because we felt that there is talent and he hasn't played much cricket. VP was chilled and he's getting along with it," the Sri Lankan great said. MI will play Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad tonight and it would be interesting to see if Vignesh gets a chance from the start.