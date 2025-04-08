Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and chose to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous outing and is vying to continue their fine form at their home match. The team have won two of their four matches.

Meanwhile, LSG, riding on individual brilliance, edged Mumbai Indians in their previous game. The team want their captain, Rishabh Pant, to rise to the occasion, who only managed 19 runs in his previous games this season.

Match Squad:

LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(WK/C), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi

KKR: Quinton de Kock(WK), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy