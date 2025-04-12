Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants could have easily sealed the game in the middle overs, but Gujarat's bowlers made a spectacular comeback to take the match to the final one. However, luck wasn’t on their side, as LSG clinched a thrilling six-wicket victory over the visitors in their IPL 2025 match here on Saturday.

Nicholas Pooran led the LSG chase with a well-made 61 off 34, showcasing a brilliant effort and justifying the orange cap he is wearing. Pooran tops the list of the highest run scorer in the tournament, having already scored 349 off 6 games. Gujarat's Sai Sudharsan is second in the list with 329 runs.

Aiden Markram and skipper Rishabh Pant made a great start while chasing a target of 181. They made 65 runs in the first wicket partnership before Pant got dismissed for 21 runs. Pooran joined Markram, and they led the team to a comfortable position.

The partnership made 58 runs before Prasidh Krishna dismissed Markram. He made 58 off 31 balls.

It seemed like Pooran was comfortably guiding his team to victory, but after his dismissal in the 15th over, Gujarat bowlers took the baton. With a disciplined effort, they slowed down the scoring, but it wasn't enough to avoid a defeat.

Impact substitute Ayush Badoni ensured that his team crossed the winning margin in the final over.

Earlier, called in to bat first, skipper Shubhman Gill and Sai Sudharsan provided a solid start for the Gujarat team. They faced the Lucknow bowlers with ease and added 120 runs for the first wicket partnership in just 12 overs.

Aiden Markram taking a catch near the boundary line to dismiss Gujarat skipper Shubhman Gill. Photo: X/@IPL

Gill was the first to get dismissed, with Aiden Markram pulling off a fantastic catch to send back the GT skipper. Attempting to clear the boundary for a six off Avesh Khan, Gill was undone by Markram's stunning effort near the ropes. Gill departed after a well-made 60 off 38 deliveries.

Sudharshan was the next to depart in the following over. Nicholas Pooran completed a catch of Rai Bishnoi's delivery to dismiss the set batter. He made 56 off 37 balls.

The duo's dismissal completed the major hurdle for Lucknow's bowlers. Pulling off a decent effort, they contained the rest of the GT batters.

Jos Buttler scored 16 runs, while Sherfane Rutherford added 22 runs. Shahrukh Khan scored 11 runs in the final overs to bring Gujarat's score to 180 runs.

Shardul Thakur and Bishnoi claimed two wickets each, while Digvesh Singh and Avesh Khan bagged one each.