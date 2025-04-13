Rajasthan Royals lost half the battle at the toss, and Royals Challengers Bengaluru did the rest to celebrate a 9-wicket win in the IPL at Jaipur on Sunday.

RCB openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli added 92 in pursuit of 173/4. Salt was dismissed for 65 off 33, but Kohli (62 off 45) continued, ably supported by impact sub, Devdutt Padikkal (40 off 28), as the visitors won with 15 balls to spare. Salt smashed six maximums and five boundaries, while Kohli hit two sixes and four fours.

The win has moved RCB into third position with 8 points from six matches, while the Royals remain in the bottom half of the table after their second straight loss, which leaves them with 4 points from six.

Rajasthan Royals' batter Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 13, 2025. Photo: PTI

Both sides were poor in the field, even Kohli, who is often so dependable, dropped one earlier. Rajasthan fielders, too, dropped Salt and Kohli, enabling a smooth chase.

Earlier, on the Jaipur surface, which troubled every other batter, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored freely to make a sublime 75 (47). The 23-year-old hit two sixes and 10 fours. But after Jaiswal's dismissal, the hosts struggled to score as freely.

Riyan Parag (30 off 22) and Dhruv Jurel (35 off 23) made decent contributions, but they were not enough to provide a fighting total for RR.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 173/4 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 75, Jurel 35, Parag 30) lost to RCB 175/1 in 17.3 overs (Phil Salt 65, Virat Kohli 62 not out, Devdutt Padikkal 40 not out)