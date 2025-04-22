Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl against hosts Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Lucknow are unchanged, while DC have made one change, but bringing in Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera for Mohit Sharma.

DC have lost two of their last three matches, but remain second in the points table. Lucknow are on equal number of points (10), but having played an extra match.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav .