India's Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana were on Tuesday declared leading men's and women's players respectively in the 2025 edition of Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.

Indian men's team pacer Bumrah and Indian women's team batter Mandhana were honoured for their standout performances last year.

India's Jasprit Bumrah. File photo: AFP/ Saeed Khan

Bumrah was the Player of the Tournament in India's T20 World Cup triumph last year. He also bagged 71 Test wickets and became the first Test cricketer to claim 200 wickets at an average of less than 20.

Bumrah joined an elite list of bowlers who took more than 50 Test wickets in a year at an average of under 15. The others were Englishman S F Barnes in 1912 and Pakistan's Imran Khan in 1982

Meanwhile, Mandhana created history by scoring 1,659 international runs across formats, the most by a woman batter in a calendar year. She hit four centuries in ODI cricket and scored a Test century in a win over South Africa.