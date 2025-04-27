Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant's bleak IPL season showed no signs of recovery after a tame dismissal against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on Sunday.

The left-hander, known for his audacious strokeplay, got caught at short third as he lobbed an attempt at a reverse sweep against Will Jacks. He made four runs from two balls.

The shortage of runs from their skipper hurt LSG as they went after Mumbai's total of 215/7 and lost by 54 runs. Ryan Rickelton (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (54) were impressive with the bat for Mumbai as they made it five wins in a row. LSG were bundled out for 161 with Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult bagging 4/22 and 3/20 respectively.

It was the sixth time in 10 innings that Pant had been dismissed for single digits. He came into the season as the costliest player in IPL, having cost LSG a whopping Rs 27 crore to secure his services at the Mega Auction in Jeddah in November.

Pant averages the lowest among batters who have scored at least 100 runs this season. He has made 110 runs from 10 innings, at a lowly average of 12. No other batter with 100 runs or more averages under 20 this season.

Pant had been criticised for batting down the order in LSG's previous match against Delhi Capitals. He promoted himself to No. 4 in Mumbai but could not improve his fortunes.