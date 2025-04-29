Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan recalled the Kargil War while responding to his Pakistani counterpart Shahid Afridi's insulting remark on the Indian army in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Dhawan reacted with a post on the social media platform X to Afridi, calling the Indian army worthless in a show on the Pakistani channel Samaa TV. Afridi had said: "Patakha phat jata hai wahan peh, Pakistan?" (firecrackers are burst there, you blame Pakistan).

"Tum logon ki 8 lakh fauj wahan baiti hai yar, Kashmir mein, aur yeh incident ho gaya. iska matlab hai, nalayak hai, nikkamme ho na tum log, ki security aap de nahi sake logon ko." (You have eight lakh soldiers in Kashmir, but this incident happens. It means your people are worthless, that you couldn't give security to those people).

Dhawan responded by declaring his pride over the Indian army's capabilities. "Kargil mein bhi haraya tha, already itna gire hue ho aur kitna giroge, bewajah comments pass karne se acha hai apne desh ki taraqqi mai dimag lagao, Afridi. Humein hamari Indian Army par bohot garv hai. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind!," Dhawan posted. (We defeated you in Kargil as well. You have already stooped so low, how much more. Instead of passing unnecessary comments, it is better to use your mind in the progress of your country, Afridi. We are very proud of our Indian Army. Bharat Mata ki Jai! Jai Hind!)

Afridi tried to play down the former Indian opener's hard-hitting reply by posting: "Chouro jeet haar ko, aao tumhey chae pilata hun Shikhar." (forget victory and defeat, come let me serve you tea). The Kargil War was fought between India and Pakistan in 1999 along the Line of Control. India won the war by successfully recapturing the territories occupied by Pakistani soldiers and militants.