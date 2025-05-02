S Sreesanth has delivered a Mark Antony-esque response to the Kerala Cricket Association that suspended him for three years on the accusation of making 'false and defamatory remarks' against the cricket body.

The KCA issued a statement on Friday following a Special General Body meeting that discussed Sreesanth's remarks concerning the recent controversy involving the association and India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.

Within a few hours, Sreesanth posted his response as a video on Instagram, in which he taunted the KCA by reiterating his support for Sanju and every other Malayali cricketer.

"Namaskaram countrymen, friends and family," Sreesanth began, sounding not quite as dramatic as the Shakespearean version of Mark Antony but almost as eloquent. "You might have heard that the KCA has banned me for three years. I don't know what wrong I did," Sreesanth said.

"I supported Sanju, the God's Own Son of our God's Own Country," said the two-time World Cup winner, who had in February expressed his unwavering support for Sanju, who the KCA reprimanded for not participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"I didn't say anything against the Association. I just hoped they had the experience of playing cricket at a higher level, like Tinu (Yohannan) chettan. I don't know why those in the administration are targeting me by twisting the issue.

"I don't wish to be the president or secretary of the Kerala Cricket Association. Are they scared about securing votes? I don't know. Let the people decide. Anyway, thanks a lot."

The former Test bowler said he will continue to support 'Sanju and any Malayali cricketer anywhere in the world'. Then came the closing line, borrowed from Malayalam's legendary poet Vallathol Narayana Menon. "Keralam enna peru kettal thilakkum chora njarambukalil (The name of Keralam must boil the blood in our veins)."