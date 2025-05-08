The Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off mid-match due to security reasons following a blackout in Dharamsala due to the escalating war-like situation between India and Pakistan.

Punjab were going strong at 122/1 in 10.1 overs when the lights went out at the venue. It was initially believed to be floodlight failure, but soon the stadium was evacuated due to security reasons.

Indian armed forces reportedly thwarted a series of attacks from Pakistan in Jammu. There were reports of shelling in Pathankot, Jaisalmer and other Indian border cities, but official confirmation is awaited. It is in this context that there was a blackout in Dharamsala.

The IPL had earlier in the evening moved Sunday's match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians out of Dharamsala to Ahmedabad due to logistical challenges, as the Dharamsala airport is closed.

Meanwhile, the developing situation affected the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) across the border. The Pakistan Cricket Board rescheduled tonight's match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi to an unspecified date.

India launched a successful retaliatory strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir in response to the April 22 terrorist attack on Pahalgam that led to the death of 26 tourists.