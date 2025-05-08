The Indian Premier League (IPL) has moved Sunday's match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad due to 'logistical challenges'. But the match will begin at 3.30 pm as per the initial schedule, the league said in a statement on Thursday.

The change of venue is due to the closure of the Dharamsala Airport following a security threat in the wake of the war-like situation between India and Pakistan.

There was uncertainty over Thursday's match between Punjab and Delhi Capitals at Dharamsala, but the visiting team managed to land at the destination before the airport was closed. It is unclear which mode of transportation the Delhi squad will use for their return journey.

The states of Punjab and Rajasthan have been placed on high alert following India's retaliation against Pakistan for the terrorist attack in the scenic Pahalgam in Kashmir on April 22 that resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists. India's initial response involved precision strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the ongoing tension between the countries has also affected the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is ongoing across the border. The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday called an emergency meeting to discuss shifting venues.