Karun Nair's eight-year wait for a return to playing in India colours has ended with the BCCI naming him in its 18-member India A squad for the tour of England in May-June.

The Bengaluru-Malayali last played for Team India in March 2017. He scored a triple hundred in his third Test against England. But the disciplined right-hander vanished from the national scene just four months after making his Test debut.

This season, the 33-year-old was in splendid form in domestic cricket, amassing over 1,600 runs from the Ranji Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Karun's enviable domestic campaign featured nine centuries, including one in the Ranji final, where he helped Vidarbha emerge champions at the expense of Kerala. But yet again Karun was overlooked when the BCCI named its squad for the Champions Trophy.

Despite the setback, Karun gave a good account of himself in the shorter format by scoring a brilliant 89 for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians in the IPL in April. Karun famously posted 'Dear cricket, give me one more chance' in 2022, hoping for a recall to the Indian team.

The India A squad with Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, and Yashasvi Jaiswal among others, will be captained by Abhimanyu Easwaran. Shubhman Gill and Sai Sudarshan are expected to join the squad from the second match.

India A will play three four-dayers against England starting May 30. Team India will play a five-match Test series against the hosts from June 20 to July 31.

India A squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey.