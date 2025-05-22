Rishabh Pant's dismal performances in IPL 2025 have had many wondering what plans the Lucknow Super Giants management might come up with for their star recruit next season.

One rumour doing rounds on social media is that the LSG could release Pant ahead of IPL 2026 as they feel the ₹27 crore splashed on the wicketkeeper batter in the mega auction held last year in Jeddah has gone down the drain.

While most celebrity cricketers would ignore negative content, Pant opted to respond, that too a few hours before LSG played Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday. "I understand fake news gives more traction to content but let’s not build everything around it," Pant commented under a post that claimed Sanjiv Goenka-led LSG have run out of patience with their star player.

"Little sense and credible news will help more rather than making fake news with agenda. Thanks, have a good day. Let’s be responsible and sensible what we put out on social media," he posted.

Pant had had an average season, both as batter and captain, since becoming the costliest player in IPL history. He scored just 151 runs from 13 innings, comprising two ducks and five dismissals for single digits.

Thursday evening, he made an unbeaten 16 off 6, adding valuable runs to LSG's total bulked up by opener Mitchell Marsh's 64-ball 117 and complemented by Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 56. LSG posted 235/2 and restricted GT to 202/9 to secure a 33-run win. Despite the morale-boosting victory that has come toward the end of the season, LSG have won just six of their 13 matches under Pant and won’t be part of the playoffs.