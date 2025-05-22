Kerala leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan, who had an impressive outing against Australia Under-19 in December last year, was named in the under-19 Indian squad for the England tour.

Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre will lead the team, which was announced on Thursday. Mumbai's Wicketkeeper batter Abhigyan Kundu has been named Mhatre's deputy.

Enaan, who claimed six wickets in the two youth ODIs and 16 in two Youth Tests, all of which the hosts won, had emerged as the top wicket-taker in that series. His stellar show had also earned him a call for the Asia Cup.

Enaan, a native of Mundoor in Thrissur district, is a student at Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur. Enaan has played in various age group tournaments for Kerala, and his performances in the Cooch Behar Trophy earned him the first India call-up.

Along with Enaan, Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi is also on the squad. His selection comes on the back of a breakthrough IPL season with Rajasthan Royals.

The baby-faced big-hitter from Bihar's Samastipur became the toast of the nation after becoming the youngest to smash an IPL hundred. His 35-ball century last month against Gujarat Titans was also the second fastest in the league.

Impressed with his batting prowess, Royals captain Sanju Samson recently announced that he would bat down the order to let the youngster open with Yashaswi Jaiswal.

The tour will begin on June 24 and will include a 50-over warm-up match, followed by a five-match Youth One-Day series and two Multi-Day matches against England U19.

Seventeen-year-old Mhatre, on the other hand, has played nine first-class matches and seven List A games, scoring 962 runs. The opener replaced Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad midway this season after the latter was ruled out with an elbow injury.

India U-19 squad:

Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh.

Standby players: Naman Pushpak, D Deepesh, Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari, Alankrith Rapole (WK).