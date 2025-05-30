"Commentators often say youngsters should watch and learn. I was that youngster."

That was Jasprit Bumrah, the best men's Test bowler in business, talking about his cricket journey on Beyond23 Cricket Podcast hosted by former Australia captain Michael Clarke.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a youngster, when I started this sport I learnt a lot through television. I didn't have a formal coach... self-taught mostly," Bumrah said.

As a youngster, when I started this sport I learnt a lot through television. I didn't have a formal coach... self-taught mostly Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah was a late bloomer with no traditional cricket upbringing. "I didn't play under-12s or under-14s. I started playing cricket late, about seventeen-ish, because my mum thought I would not be able to finish school," Bumrah said in the podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I played two years of under-19 cricket for my state side, then I was just picked for the T20s, and then I was spotted by Mumbai Indians." Former India coach John Wright, then head coach at Mumbai Indians, spotted him in 2013. It was the start of a glorious cricket journey that stands at 443 international wickets. Bumrah was the ICC Men's Test Crickter of 2024.

Being the nice guy

Bumrah seldom loses his cool on a cricket field. He was seen confronting Delhi Capitals' Karun Nair during an IPL 2025 match. But generally, Bumrah faces the best batters in the world with a smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clarke, who had been part of a few fiercely competitive Australian sides, wondered how Bumrah could be the best bowler and remain so nice. "I have a competitive spirit and I do play to win, but I don't want to cross the line," Bumrah said.

"I have seen (on television) all those bowlers intimidating the batsmen with words and with the ball. I tried to replicate that when I started playing, but it didn't work for me.

"I have my aggressive nature, but when I tried to do that I didn't bowl very well. So I realised maybe this is not the best way going forward for me, so I tried to control my aggression, drive it in a manner which will help me and I probably found a way to use it to my advantage," Bumrah said.