Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in the IPL 2025 Eliminator at Mullanpur on Friday. The victory sent Hardik Pandya's side into Sunday's Qualifier 2, where they will face Punjab Kings.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru await the winners of Qualifier 2 in the final, to be played in Ahmedabad on June 3.

Also Read Jasprit Bumrah says he learnt bowling from television

ADVERTISEMENT

Sai Sudharsan's 49-ball 80 put Gujarat in command in pursuit of a 229-run target. But his dismissal, bowled by Richard Gleeson in the 16th over, derailed the chase, which ended at 208/6. Washington Sundar played 48 off 24, adding 84 runs for the third wicket with Sudharsan before being castled by Jasprit Bumrah.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma gave Mumbai a powerful start, scoring 81 off 50. Opener Jonny Bairstow made 47 off 22, while handy contributions from Suryakumar Yadav (33), Tilak Varma (25) and Pandya (22 not out) helped Mumbai to 228/5. Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore bagged two wickets each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 228/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 81, Jonny Bairstow 47, Suryakumar Yadav 33; R Sai Kishore 2/42) beat Gujarat Titans 208/6 in 20 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 80, Washington Sundar 48; Jasprit Bumrah 1/27).