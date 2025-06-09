Forgotten cricket star Prithvi Shaw bounced back with a powerful 50 in the Mumbai T20 League to guide North Mumbai Panthers to a solid win over Triumph Knights MNE.

Shaw smashed 75 off 34 balls, hitting three sixes and 12 boundaries at a strike rate of 220 as the Panthers posted 207/6. In response, MNE were bundled out of 169, with Pratik Mishra bagging 4/30. Suryakumar Yadav made 29 for the team he captains.

Shaw had no takers in the recent Indian Premier League season. Fitness and disciplinary issues led to the snub during the franchise event. The 25-year-old right-hander was also dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy campaign ahead of the IPL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaw was regarded as the next big thing in India when he emerged from Mumbai school cricket. He famously guided India to the U-19 World Cup triumph before making his mark with the senior squad.

Shaw had announced his arrival as a 14-year-old when he smashed 546 in the Harris Shield age-group tournament in Mumbai. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record as the youngest to score a century in the Duleep Trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaw played five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I for India, the last of which was in July 2021. Fitness and off-field issues led to his decline. However, with the powerful knock at the Mumbai T20 event, Shaw has possibly returned to prominence, at least in the domestic circuit.