West Indies batting star Nicholas Pooran has announced his retirement from international cricket.

The 29-year-old, who captained the Windies in white-ball cricket, is one of the most explosive batters in T20s.

"This game we love has given and will continue to give so much - joy, purpose, unforgettable memories, and a chance to represent the people of the West Indies," Pooran posted on social media.

"Wearing that maroon, standing for the anthem, and giving everything I had each time I stepped on the field... it's hard to put into words what that truly means to me.

"To have led the team as captain is a privilege I will always hold close to my heart," the Trinidadian said in his post.

Pooran's 2,275 runs in T20Is is the highest by a West Indies batter in the shortest format. He hit 13 half-centuries from 106 T20Is.

Pooran is not part of the ongoing England series, as he had requested to be rested after the Indian Premier League, in which he represented Lucknow Super Giants.