The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered the interim release of four persons, including Nikhil Sosale, Marketing Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in connection with the June 4 stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which led to 11 deaths.

Sunil Mathew, Kiran Kumar S and Shamant N P Mavinakere of the event management firm DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd, who were also arrested on June 6, have been given an interim reprieve. However, they have been asked to surrender their passports.

RCB were listed as the first accused in the case. DNA Entertainment and the Karnataka State Cricket Association are also accused. The stampede occurred during the RCB's IPL 2025-winning celebrations in Bengaluru. RCB clinched their maiden IPL title with victory over Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on June 3.

Meanwhile, a division bench of the High Court ordered the state to provide an English translation of all relevant documents related to the stampede that were submitted. Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty assured the bench comprising Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi that an English translation of the documents in Kannada would be provided in two days.

The documents were submitted in a sealed envelope. The matter has been posted for a hearing on June 17.