Freshly-crowned IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been listed as accused 1 in a case related to a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, which led to the death of 11 cricket fans.

The second accused is the event management firm DNA Entertainment Private Limited, which hosted RCB's victory celebrations at the stadium. The third accused is the administrative committee of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

ADVERTISEMENT

The case was registered at the Cubbon Park Station in Bengaluru City. At least 56 persons were injured in the incident that happened after ticketless fans were prevented from entering the stadium.

The FIR states that RCB’s social media handles urged public/fans to gather in Bengaluru City for the team's victory celebration and the victory parade without taking any prior permission from the competent authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the FIR, the accused are booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means), 121 (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty) and 125(12) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Earlier on the day, the Karnataka High Court took congnizance of the incident after a hearing. During the proceedings, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty appearing for the State said the stadium has 21 gates, while the counsel for a petitioner told the court that only three were opened during the time while "2 lah people were around the place". The Karnataka government has ordered a magisterial probe, which Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha will lead.