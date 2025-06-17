Netherlands prevail over Nepal after record three Super Overs in T20I
The Netherlands prevailed over Nepal in the third Super Over of their match in a T20I tri-series in Glasgow.
The Netherlands prevailed over Nepal in the third Super Over of their match in a T20I tri-series in Glasgow.
The Netherlands prevailed over Nepal in the third Super Over of their match in a T20I tri-series in Glasgow.
Nepal and the Netherlands played a record three Super Overs to decide a winner in a tri-series match in Glasgow on Tuesday. No professional men's game, including List A matches, had been stretched to such an extent before. In the end, the Netherlands prevailed.
Zach Lion-Cachet proved to be the difference maker with a tidy third Super Over for the Dutch, which fetched two wickets and gave away no runs. Michael Levitt hit a six to bring an end to the thrilling contest.
The first Super Over was enforced after Nandan Yadav hit a last-ball four to take Nepal to 152/8 in response to the Netherlands' 152/7. Teja Nidamanuru top-scored with 35 for the Netherlands, while Sandeep Lamichhane bagged 3/18. For Nepal, captain Rohit Paudel scored 48 after opener Kushal Bhurtel added 34 from 23. Daniel Doram bagged 3/14 for the Dutch.
Super Over 1
Opener Bhurtel hammered 18 off five against Doram to power Nepal to 19/1.
The Netherlands innings began with a six from Levitt, but Karan K C only leaked three runs in the next three balls. Max O'Dowd hit a six and a boundary to get the Dutch to 19/0 and force a second tie-breaker.
Super Over 2
Captain Scott Edwards promoted himself and started with a six off Lalit Rajbanshi. O'Dowd hit a six in the third ball, but Rajbanshi kept it tight, giving away just four runs in the next four balls. The Netherlands posted 17/1.
Nepal captain Paudel took charge of the chase and launched Klein for a six. Dipendra Singh Airee failed to connect twice, which left Nepal needing a six off the last ball. This time he got a solid connection and the Nepal made it to 17/0, forcing a third Super Over.
Super Over 3
Lion-Cachet dismissed Paudel in the first ball, which Klein caught. He then bowled two dot balls, pitching it up against Rupesh Singh before getting the batter to edge behind.