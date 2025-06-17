Transgender cricketer Anaya Bangar has urged the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and the ICC (International Cricket Council) to consider her inclusion in women's cricket by revealing results of scientific testing conducted to understand the impact of hormone therapy on athletic performance.

Anaya, the daughter of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, posted the results of tests she claimed to have undergone at the Manchester Metropolitan University Institute of Sport (UK) as part of an eight-week research project.

"The goal was to evaluate how hormone therapy has affected my strength, stamina, haemoglobin, glucose levels, and overall performance capacity, all in direct comparison to cisgender female athletic standards," Anaya said in her social media posts.

"They collected the data after me being on hormones, rigorous training and rigorous testing for three months, from January to March of 2025. They compared that data with other cisgender female athletes, and my data has suggested that my power, strength, stamina, muscle mass, oxygen levels and lung capacity all fit within the cisgender female range."

Anaya has urged the BCCI and the ICC to initiate a formal dialogue with her based on the report and "collaborate with experts, athletes, and legal advisors to create policies that are both inclusive and competitive."

"This report may or may not be historic, may or may not have a chance to be a revolution in terms of Indian cricket," Anaya said. The ICC has banned transgender athletes who went through male puberty from participating in women's cricket at the international level. Recently, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) prohibited transgender women from participating in women's cricket at all levels within the country.

Before undergoing hormone therapy, Anaya went by the name Aryan. Like her father, Anaya was a cricketer and considered it her calling. She played for Mumbai U-16 and Pondicherry U-19 and was part of the Mumbai U-23 trials. Anaya played with some of the well-known cricketers now, such as Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal.