Sanju Samson will participate in the second edition of the Kerala Cricket League, which is organised by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

A source in the KCA said the wicketkeeper batter has registered for the KCL auction, declaring his willingness to participate in the franchise league, which is expected to take place ahead of the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian cricket star was not part of the inaugural edition that featured six franchises. Kerala captain Sachin Baby-led Kollam Sailors emerged champions in the inaugural edition, defeating Calicut Globstars in the final last September.

Almost every senior cricketer in Kerala except Sanju featured in the first edition. Vignesh Puthur, a breakout star in the last IPL for Mumbai Indians, represented Alleppey Ripples in the KCL. Vishnu Vinod, part of the Punjab Kings' squad, played for Thrissur Titans. Kochi Blue Tigers and Trivandrum Royals were the other franchises that featured in the inaugural KCL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, Sanju also missed the best part of Kerala's historic Ranji Trophy campaign due to an injury sustained while playing for India. He regained fitness during the IPL, where he captained Rajasthan Royals.

Sanju had a falling out with the KCA management in connection with his non-participation in a pre-season camp. His participation in the KCL will be a major boost for the league and for the state team’s domestic campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The KCA is expected to reveal its plans for the second edition after a franchise meeting on June 26.