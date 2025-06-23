Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has declared that he does not want to become a politician. "I have no interest in politics," Ganguly said in an interview with PTI.

The 52-year-old reiterated his stance even as the interviewer prodded for a reaction as the cricketer's home state of West Bengal will hold Assembly polls next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganguly was asked if he fancied being the Chief Minister of West Bengal, but he categorically denied harbouring such thoughts. "I don't think that's (politics) my cup of tea," Ganguly said. His wife, Dona, was expected to contest the 2024 General Elections on a TMC ticket.

Ganguly was one of India's greatest captains and left a lasting legacy as one of the finest batters, with close to 20,000 international runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

After retirement, Ganguly served as President of the Cricket Association of Bengal and later as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).